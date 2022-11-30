 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big tech has failed to live up to its promise

Bloomberg
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

Technology firms may make up 36% of the S&P 500, but they represent only 0.3% of workers.

It’s tempting to dismiss the mass layoffs and collapsing stock prices in the tech sector as just another blip in the tech boom-and-bust cycle. Technology firms may make up 36% of the S&P 500, but they represent only 0.3% of workers. These are mostly highly skilled people who will probably find other jobs quickly, so there is reason to hope that this is a necessary correction to an overinflated sector of the economy and that right-sizing won’t cause wider damage.

But the fact that productivity in the US is also falling is worth noting, and suggests that what’s happening in tech could mean something much deeper is wrong.

The tech economy has yet to live up to its promise. Earlier bursts of technology changed lives: Indoor plumbing is pretty amazing, and so was electricity, the power loom and the telegraph! These not only transformed the human experience, increased living standards and freed us from hard labor, they brought unprecedented gains in productivity and wealth.

So it has been something of a mystery that we live in a time with so many innovations that change just about everything about how we live and work, yet productivity numbers aren’t nearly as impressive as they were in the early 20th century.

Still, I was optimistic — perhaps we just didn't know how to fully take advantage of these tech innovations. Then the pandemic came and suddenly tech seemed to revolutionize the human experience the same way industrialization did. Instead of mass-produced cloth and entertainment (from record players, television and radio), we could scale human interaction in ways that seemed equally momentous. It turned out you could have meetings, attend a fitness class and shop for pretty much anything from the comfort of your home. Perhaps, it seemed, the pandemic would push us to adapt in ways that would bring the long-awaited boost in productivity and wealth for all.