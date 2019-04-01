BGOGO Exchange and Armors forms a strategic security partnership

BGOGO, a digital asset exchange has formed a strategic partnership with Armors, Asia's first blockchain security agency, to become BGOGO's first security service partner. Projects applying to list on the BGOGO trading platform are now required to pass security audits from Armors to ensure the security of users' assets and transactions.

Founded in October 2017, Armors is an engineering-first company with a focus on security technology. The team consists of engineers from internet giants such as Google, 360, Baidu and Tencent, with education backgrounds from various institutes such as Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, Tsinghua University and Peking University.

Armors has counted 13.58 million abnormal data from the 100,000 trading blocks monitored in a recent 30-day period. The anomaly involved 34 tokens currently traded on exchanges, 26 of which with DAPP running on top, and 341,763 transactions that affected the monetary balance.

Armors has provided auditing and monitoring services to over 100 blockchain companies and well-known projects.

Since 2018, Armors have recovered more than 8,000 BTC worth of digital asset losses for numerous blockchain projects.