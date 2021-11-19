MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.7 features new Royale Pass mission, Mirror World Mode: Check details here

After installing BGMI update 1.7, players can check the new Mirror World mode in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps starting November 19.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST

Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.7 released earlier this week introduces many new features. The new BGMI update brings a Mirror World mode, which is inspired by the new League of Legends. Krafton, who is also the developer of PUBG New State, has also partnered with Liverpool FC for BGMI, courtesy of which, players will get special rewards in the game.

The new BGMI update has been rolled out. After installing the update, players can check the new Mirror World mode in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps starting November 19. Players need to ensure that the “Mode” box is enabled and ticked to play the new Mirror World mode. Once done, users can enter the Mirror Island through the Wind Wall portal on the ground and get to play as one of the four characters of League of Legends and Arcane— Caitlyn, Vi, Jayce, and Jinx. Kill the monsters and collect Hextech Crystals, which can later be exchanged for various items. 







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@battlegroundsmobilein_official)

BGMI update 1.7 also brings a new piggyback feature, which lets players resurrect fallen teammates. Keep in mind that you cannot use a vehicle or any weapons while using this feature. In addition to these modes and features, the latest BGMI 1.7 update also improves some of the weapons like DP29, Mini-14, SKS, SLR, and VSS will get some new enhancements later this month. The update will also introduce a new grenade indicator to show where exactly the explosive has dropped.

Lastly, the BGMI x Liverpool FC collaboration lets players win in-game rewards like a parachute, backpack, and jersey kit by playing the You'll Never Walk Alone event. Players can also purchase the Royale Season Pass month 5 for 360UC to play the next set of RP missions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Battlegrounds Mobile India #BGMI
first published: Nov 19, 2021 05:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.