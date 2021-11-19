Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.7 features new Royale Pass mission, Mirror World Mode: Check details here

Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.7 released earlier this week introduces many new features. The new BGMI update brings a Mirror World mode, which is inspired by the new League of Legends. Krafton, who is also the developer of PUBG New State, has also partnered with Liverpool FC for BGMI, courtesy of which, players will get special rewards in the game.

The new BGMI update has been rolled out. After installing the update, players can check the new Mirror World mode in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps starting November 19. Players need to ensure that the “Mode” box is enabled and ticked to play the new Mirror World mode. Once done, users can enter the Mirror Island through the Wind Wall portal on the ground and get to play as one of the four characters of League of Legends and Arcane— Caitlyn, Vi, Jayce, and Jinx. Kill the monsters and collect Hextech Crystals, which can later be exchanged for various items.

BGMI update 1.7 also brings a new piggyback feature, which lets players resurrect fallen teammates. Keep in mind that you cannot use a vehicle or any weapons while using this feature. In addition to these modes and features, the latest BGMI 1.7 update also improves some of the weapons like DP29, Mini-14, SKS, SLR, and VSS will get some new enhancements later this month. The update will also introduce a new grenade indicator to show where exactly the explosive has dropped.

Lastly, the BGMI x Liverpool FC collaboration lets players win in-game rewards like a parachute, backpack, and jersey kit by playing the You'll Never Walk Alone event. Players can also purchase the Royale Season Pass month 5 for 360UC to play the next set of RP missions.