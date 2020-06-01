App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beware! Don't use this image as wallpaper on your Android phone

When the image is set as a wallpaper, it causes some Android phones to crash and enter a state of being soft-bricked. Once the wallpaper is set, the device crashes and continually turns the screen on and off on the lock screen.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Many people use different images wallpapers, varying from scenic locations to images of celebrities. However, an image doing the rounds on the Internet has caused panic among netizens as reports have emerged that Android phones are crashing after the image is set as a wallpaper.

The image displays a picturesque sunset on a lake surrounded by island.

Renowned leaker Ice Universe recently tweeted about an image file that was leading some smartphones to crash or soft brick. Soft bricking is when a device cannot be used in one way or another. However, it is relatively simple to fix by deleting the file or rebooting the phone.

When the image is set as a wallpaper, it causes some Android phones to crash and enter a state of being soft-bricked. Once the wallpaper is set, the device crashes and continually turns the screen on and off on the lock screen. There is no way to leave this loop as even rebooting the phone causes it to keep doing this after it is turned on. 9to5 Google tested out the feature and confirmed that it did what was described.

In a subsequent tweet, Ice Universe claimed Samsung is already working on a fix through a firmware update.

As of now, factory rebooting your phone or using a custom recovery tool might be the only way of fixing the issue. So unless you plan on factory resetting your phone, we suggest you not try it.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Android #smartphones #Technology

