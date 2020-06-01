Beware! Don't use this image as wallpaper on your Android phone

Many people use different images wallpapers, varying from scenic locations to images of celebrities. However, an image doing the rounds on the Internet has caused panic among netizens as reports have emerged that Android phones are crashing after the image is set as a wallpaper.

The image displays a picturesque sunset on a lake surrounded by island.



WARNING！！！

Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users!

It will cause your phone to crash!

Don't try it!

If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it. pic.twitter.com/rVbozJdhkL

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

Renowned leaker Ice Universe recently tweeted about an image file that was leading some smartphones to crash or soft brick. Soft bricking is when a device cannot be used in one way or another. However, it is relatively simple to fix by deleting the file or rebooting the phone.

When the image is set as a wallpaper, it causes some Android phones to crash and enter a state of being soft-bricked. Once the wallpaper is set, the device crashes and continually turns the screen on and off on the lock screen. There is no way to leave this loop as even rebooting the phone causes it to keep doing this after it is turned on. 9to5 Google tested out the feature and confirmed that it did what was described.



Update: Samsung has received feedback on this type of bug in mid-May, and has resolved this issue. Just wait for the subsequent firmware update and do not take the risk. pic.twitter.com/oa7rxnkSkb

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 1, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Ice Universe claimed Samsung is already working on a fix through a firmware update.

As of now, factory rebooting your phone or using a custom recovery tool might be the only way of fixing the issue. So unless you plan on factory resetting your phone, we suggest you not try it.



