Best wireless earphones in India under Rs 1,500

Smartphone brands have started removing the 3.5mm headphone jack that was used to connect wired earphones. Making it a thing of the past, many recent smartphones do not feature the audio jack. To make up for it, OEMs now also offer Bluetooth-based wireless earphones and truly wireless earbuds, ranging across the different price segments. Here are some of the best wireless earphones that you can buy under Rs 1,500 in India.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones | Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones is available at an introductory price of Rs 999. The wireless neckband earphones feature 9.2mm driver promising punchy bass without compromising on the mids and highs. Xiaomi claims that Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones can offer 12 hours of continuous music playback at 80 percent volume and a standby time of 200 hours. The audio device is IPX4 rated, making it resistant to sweat and splash. Redmi SonicBass earphones also feature dual pairing, which allows it to maintain a connection with two devices simultaneously.

Realme Buds Wireless | Realme Buds Wireless earphones are available for Rs 1,499. The neckband-tyle Bluetooth earphones feature 11.2mm drivers with Dynamic Bass Boost. The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls. Its IPX 4 Splash Proof simple and smooth design is coupled with magnetic fast pairing and fast-charge 12-hour playback. It is available in three colours - Black, Green and Orange.

Noise Tune Active | Noise Tune Active is priced at Rs 1,299 and come in four colours - Black, Red, Yellow, and Green. The wireless earphones come with an IPX5 rating for better sweat resistance. Tune Active provides up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. The neckband earphones also come with dual-pairing support to connect two devices at a time.

PlayGo N20 | PlayGo N20 is available for Rs 1,499 and comes in three colour - Galaxy Black, Crimson Red, Azure Blue. The wireless earphones feature 10mm drivers for punchy bass. it is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge and is also IPX4 rated for splash and sweat resistance.