Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: Redmi Note 8, Realme 5, Vivo U10 and more

Redmi Note 8 | Starting price: Rs 9,999 | Redmi Note 8 is, undoubtedly, one of the most value-for-money smartphones launched in India. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ (1080 X 2340) display with a 'Dot' Notch. Performance Unit includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a quad-camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. For selfies, Redmi Note 8 gets a 13MP front camera. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery with 28W fast-charging support.