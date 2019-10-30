App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: Redmi Note 8, Realme 5, Vivo U10 and more

Here's a list of best smartphones under Rs 10,000 available during October 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Redmi Note 8 | Starting price: Rs 9,999 | Redmi Note 8 is, undoubtedly, one of the most value-for-money smartphones launched in India. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ (1080 X 2340) display with a 'Dot' Notch. Performance Unit includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a quad-camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. For selfies, Redmi Note 8 gets a 13MP front camera. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery with 28W fast-charging support.
Realme 5 | Starting price: Rs 9,990 | Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600)LCD panel with a teardrop notch. Performance unit features an 11nm Snapdragon 665 SoC Octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Optics include quad-cameras at the back with a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera. Realme 5 has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.
Vivo U10 | Starting price: Rs 8,990 | Vivo U10 features a 6.35 Halo FullView HD+ (720 x 1544) IPS display with a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera. Optics include a triple-lens setup with 13MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors. Performance is handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery cell on the Vivo U10 with support for 18W fast-charging.
Realme 3 Pro | Starting Price: Rs 9,999 | Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels). Performance unit includes a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.Cameras at the back feature a 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) sensor setup. For selfies, Realme 3 Pro has a 25MP front camera. There is a 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
Motorola One Macro | Starting Price: Rs 9,999 | The One Macro features a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display (720 x 1520 pixels) with a tiny notch for the 8MP front camera. There is a triple-lens setup at the back with 13MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. Under the hood, the One Macro has a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Motorola One Macro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.
Redmi 8 | Starting Price: Rs 7,999 | Redmi 8 features an Aura Mirror design. It has a 6.22-inch HD+ display (720 x 1520 pixels) with a Dot notch for the 8MP front camera. Under the hood, Redmi 8 features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C.<br /> Optics include a dual-camera setup with 12MP + 2MP lenses.
Optics include a dual-camera setup with 12MP + 2MP lenses.

Samsung Galaxy M30 | Starting price: Rs 9,999 | Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch for the 16MP front camera. There is a triple-camera setup at the back with 13MP + 5MP + 5MP sensors. Performance unit includes Exynos 7904 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Galaxy M30 has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Motorola #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones #Technology #Vivo #Xiaomi

