Best smartphones of 2019 launched in India under Rs 10,000

Redmi Note 8 (Rs 9,999) || Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a ‘Dot’ notch on top for the 13MP front camera. Under the hood, the budget smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Quad-cameras on the back feature a 48MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 4,000 mAh battery packed with an 18W fast charger inside the box. Redmi Note 8 is available for purchase in Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Moonlight White. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB is available for Rs 12,999.