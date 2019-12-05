App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best smartphones of 2019 launched in India under Rs 10,000

Here is a list of smartphones that were the best of 2019 under Rs 10,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Redmi Note 8 (Rs 9,999) || Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a ‘Dot’ notch on top for the 13MP front camera. Under the hood, the budget smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Quad-cameras on the back feature a 48MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 4,000 mAh battery packed with an 18W fast charger inside the box. Redmi Note 8 is available for purchase in Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Moonlight White. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB is available for Rs 12,999.
Realme 5s
Vivo U10 (Rs 8,990) || Vivo U10 features a 6.35 Halo FullView HD+ (720 x 1544) IPS display with a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera. Optics include a triple-lens setup with 13MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors. Performance is handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery cell on the Vivo U10 with support for 18W fast-charging. Vivo U10 is available in three storage options — 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB. The three storage models are priced at Rs 8,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.
Redmi Note 7S (Rs 8,999) || Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top for the 13MP front camera. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 through USB Type-C port. Dual-cameras on the back feature a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 7S is now available for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999.
Realme 3 Pro (Rs 9,999) || Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a tear-drop notch for the 25MP f/2.0 front camera. Performance unit features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a 4,045 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging. It runs on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.0. Dual-cameras on the back comes with a 16MP f/1.7 + 5MP sensor setup. Realme 3 Pro is now available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.
Redmi 8 (Rs 7,999) ||Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a Dot notch for the 8MP f/2.0 front camera. The dual cameras on the back feature a 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Under the hood, Redmi 8 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. Redmi 8 with 3GB + 32GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 7,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. However, the 4GB variant would be available for Rs 7,999 as part of the introductory offer.
Nokia 4.2 (Rs 9.499) ||Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels. For performance, the smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with a single 3GB + 32GB storage option. Optics on the back includes a 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP sensor setup, whereas the notch on the front houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor. There is a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery, which is comparatively smaller than other smartphones in its category.
Nokia 4.2
Samsung Galaxy M30 (Rs 9,999) || Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch for the 16MP front camera. Triple-cameras on the back feature a 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 sensor setup. Under the hood, the M30 boasts an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32/64/128 GB storage options.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

