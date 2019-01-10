Best of CES 2019: 10 amazing products unveiled at the expo

Here's a list of 10 tech/gadget launches of CES 2019, the biggest tech gathering of the year. 1/10 The Bell Nexus, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is displayed at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Attendees watch a display made up of curved OLED television screens at the LG Electronics booth at the event. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Karma Revero hybrid electric sports car with Blackberry technology is displayed at CES 2019. (Image Source: Reuters) 4/10 A Willow, which is a wearable, in-bra breast milk pump, is displayed at "CES Unveiled". (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Dave Das, Senior Vice-President of consumer electronics product marketing at Samsung Electronics America, speaks by a 98-inch, QLED 8K smart television during a news conference at CES 2019. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 People take a look at the LG Signature OLED TV R, a television with a rollable screen that retracts into a base unit, at the LG Electronics booth during the exhibition. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 IP Park, President and Chief Technical Officer for LG Electronics, gestures toward a LG CLOi robot during a keynote address at CES 2019. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Yoon Lee, senior Vice-President at Samsung America, has his vital signs taken by Samsung Bot Care, a healthcare robot, during a news conference at the event. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 QLED 8K televisions are displayed at the TCL booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center as workers prepare for CES 2019. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Passengers use gesture control to access functions in a mock-up of an autonomous vehicle at the Kia booth during CES 2019 at Las Vegas. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 10, 2019 07:43 am