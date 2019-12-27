Best iOS, Android apps of 2019 according to Apple and Google

Check out the best games and app and the best users' choice awards on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for iOS and Android users respectively. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Spectre has been awarded as the 'iPhone App of the Year' for 2019. The app allows iPhone users to click long exposure images. The app can also use AI to remove crowds and capture long exposure for light trails, and for flowing water as misty sheets. (Image: Apple App Store.) 2/6 Google awarded 'Ablo' the 2019 'Google Playstore App of the year' for Android. Ablo is a chat app that allows users to connect with friends all around the world. The USP of this app is that it translates the messages and video calls to the user's preferred language in real-time. (Image: Google Play Store.) 3/6 Sky: Children of the Light has been awarded as the 'iPhone Game of the year' for 2019. As for the 'Top Free Games', Mario Kart Tour claimed the first spot on the App Store for 2019. (Image: Apple App Store.) 4/6 Call of Duty Mobile got awarded as the 'Google Play Store Game of the year' for 2019. The Battle Royale game recently made its debut on mobile and has been developed by Tencent, the developers behind PUBG. (Image: Google Play Store.) 5/6 YouTube was among the list of 'Top apps' of 2019 on the Apple App Store, followed by Instagram, Snapchat, Tiktok, Messenger, Gmail, etc. (Image: Company website.) 6/6 GlitchCam got the 'Google Play Users' Choice award' for the best app of 2019. As the name suggests, the video editor offers a variety of glitch effects that 'can distort video in an artistic way'. (Image: Google Play Store.) First Published on Dec 27, 2019 07:43 am