Planning a Valentine gift? Check out these top smartphone deals on Flipkart, Amazon

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if buying or gifting a smartphone is on your to-do list, then Amazon India and Flipkart have some deals on smartphones worth considering.

Realme Days, taking place on both Amazon and Flipkart till February 13, is offering several deals on phones. The Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3 Pro are available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Another excellent budget smartphone, which will go on sale on February 14, is the Realme C3 that starts from Rs 6,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant, and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB/64GB model.

If you are looking for a good handset with higher-end software, the Xiaomi Mi A3 and Nokia 7.2 is available starting from Rs 11,999 and Rs 15,900 respectively. The Vivo Z1 Pro is selling at Rs 12,990 on Flipkart, while the Vivo V17 Pro is available for Rs 26,199 on Amazon India and the Apple iPhone XS is available for Rs 59,999 on Flipkart.

Oppo’s Fantastic Days, taking place till February 13 on both Amazon and Flipkart, is offering up to Rs 7,000 off on its handsets. The Oppo F11, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is selling at Rs 13,990 with no-cost EMI on select payment options and an additional discount on exchange.

The biggest offer comes on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which is now available from Rs 32,990. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers excellent hardware and can take on the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of camera performance.

Both e-commerce giants are also offering additional discounts on credit cards from select banks. Amazon has also announced EMI offers on smartphones until February 17.