Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli Leoncino 500, Imperiale 400 confirmed for India launch in 2019

After forging a new partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India, the Italian manufacturer announced the launch of five new products in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After justifying the hype around its debut adventure touring motorcycles TRK 502 and 502X, Benelli has officially confirmed that it has more motorcycles for the Indian market. After forging a new partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India, the Italian manufacturer announced the launch of five new products in 2019. Next in line to hit the Indian shores is the Leoncino 500, followed by the Imperiale 400 and 502 C motorcycles, among others.

Benelli-Leoncion-profile-1_wzufh1-720x602

The Leoncino is a retro-modern roadster, making it a unique entrant in the 500cc segment. Leoncino, in Italian, means “lion cub” and has a liquid-cooled 500cc parallel twin engine that makes 47.6 PS of maximum power and 45 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. Benelli is also in the works of introducing a rugged, offroad variant of the Leoncino, dubbed ‘Trail’. It gets a larger 19-inch front rim, as well as dual purpose tires. It also gets wire-spoke rims in place of the 12-spoke alloys on the Leoncino.

Benelli-leoncino-trail-profile-2_ftoswy-720x602

The Benelli 502 C is an urban cruiser, powered by the same engine as the Leoncino. It is built on a tubular trellis frame and is supported by 41mm upside down (USD) forks. It comes with dual semi-floating 260 mm discs in the front and a 240mm disc in the rear. It also boasts of a huge 21-litre fuel tank so cruising for long distances does not mean frequent stops.

01

02
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #502C #Auto #Benelli #Imperiale #Leoncino #Technology #trends

