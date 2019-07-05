Benelli 600i spy pics surface online

Italian motorcycle manufacturer seems to be working on updating its flagship motorcycle, the 600i. The motorcycle was recently spotted completely undisguised in China, hinting that its launch could be close.

Benelli has reworked the motorcycle thoroughly. It gets a full aesthetic makeover, with a new design language. The headlamp unit has been changed to an all-LED unit and bears a slight resemblance to KTM’s first-gen Duke series.

The motorcycle’s tank also received a makeover and now looks sharper, with larger tank shrouds. The front forks have been replaced with beefy upside-down units, contributing to its aggressive looks. The tail section has been shortened, while the seat has been kept intact as a single piece stepped unit. Benelli seems to have retained the tubular chassis on which the current-gen 600i is built on, though the subframe looks different. The company has also given the motorcycle a new rear wheel hugger.

The 600i gets a brand-new all-digital full-colour instrument cluster. It shows all the important information including speed, fuel level, gear position indicator, engine temperature and battery status among others.

Though there has been no official announcement from the company, it is expected that Benelli will rework the current engine to comply with the upcoming BSVI norms. The current motor churns out 86 PS of maximum power and 54.6 Nm of peak torque. It is expected that the re-tune will increase the engine power output, though the 6-speed gearbox should be unchanged.

Benelli might bring the motorcycle to India sometime next year, which will be priced above the current motorcycle priced at Rs 6.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be pitted against Suzuki GSX-S750 and Triumph Street Triple S, among others.