Benchmark tester AnTuTu ranks Xiaomi Pocophone F1 higher than OnePlus 6, Vivo NEX

Xiaomi's next rumoured model, the Pocophone F1, has beaten the OnePlus 6 already, going by benchmark tests carried out by Chinese benchmarking tool AnTuTu.

A leaked screenshot of the Pocophone shared by a Reddit user shows a score of 285,302 points for performance tests, which is higher than the OnePlus 6, Vivo NEX, and the Oppo Find X.

According to a report in BGR, the score is not yet officially listed on the AnTuTu website, but the screenshot confirms that it is an actual benchmark listing. Apart from securing a high score, the Pocophone F1 also seems to have performed better than many recent flagship phones.

The AnTuTu ranking for top 10 smartphones in July shows Xiaomi's Black Shark and the OnePlus 6 at the top of the list.

The leaks show that Pocophone F1 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, like many other flagship devices seen this year.

Many other details about the upcoming phone are yet to be revealed, however these recent leaks also claim it will be among the cheaper Snapdragon 845 phones in Europe when launched.

The Pocophone F1 is expected to feature an IPS screen of 6.18-inch, with a FHD+ resolution. The variants available will be a 6-GB-RAM-64-GB model and an 8-GB-RAM-128-GB higher end model. Other features will include dual rear cameras of 12 megapixels and five megapixels, and a 20 megapixels selfie camera.