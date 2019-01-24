App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Beijing to invest $4.4 billion to build 5G network by 2022

The 5G network will cover the city's core zone, which is often defined as areas within the Second Ring Road, its sub-centre in Tongzhou district, and areas and venues that serve important functions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Beijing's telecom operators will invest over 30 billion yuan (approximately $4.4 billion) to build 5G network in the city by 2022, according to a 5G development plan.

The 5G network will cover the city's core zone, which is often defined as areas within the Second Ring Road, its sub-centre in Tongzhou district, and areas and venues that serve important functions.

The technology will also be applied in major city infrastructure such as the new airport and during important events such as the Winter Olympics in 2022, according to the 2019-2022 plan published by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology on Tuesday.

The city, home to many of the country's top tech companies, plans to develop its 5G-related industry to achieve 200 billion yuan of revenue by 2022, according to the plan, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Obtaining breakthroughs on developing core components for the 5G network and putting them into industrial use is the primary task for developing the 5G industry in the city," the plan stated.

Beijing will set up product innovation centres, special projects and manufacturing bases in the coming years for developing the key components including radio frequency parts and chips.

The city aims at having the tech companies reaching a 10 per cent share in the global 5G component market, the plan stated.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:13 am

tags #5G #China #Technology #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.