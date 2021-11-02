MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Beats Fit Pro launched with wingtip design, ANC and other AirPods Pro features

Apple has set the Beats Fit Pro price in the US at $200 (roughly Rs 15,000).

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

Apple has launched the Beats Fit Pro TWS in the US. The new wireless earbuds feature a flexible wingtips design aiding in a secure fit. It also comes with features like Active Noise Cancellation, which is found on the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple has set the Beats Fit Pro price in the US at $200 (roughly Rs 15,000). The earbuds come in four colours - White, Black, Grey, and Stone Purple. There is currently no word on the Beats Fit Pro launch in India at the moment. It is slated to go on sale in the US starting November 5, followed by China in December. Beats also plan to make its wireless earbuds available in more international markets next year.

Apart from the wingtips, the earbuds also come with silicone ear tips in three different sizes-small, medium, and large. It features ANC and Transparency mode alongside Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, and one-touch pairing for iPhone. The Beats earbuds also come with Apple’s H1 chip for Hey Siri functionality along with Find My support.

The Beats Fit Pro is also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds do not have a stem and Beats states that the dual beamforming mics along with a voice accelerometer work together to optimise the audio quality during calls. Since there is no stem, the Beats Fit Pro misses out on support for squeezable force sensors and instead has touch controls for music playback, answering/ declining calls, etc. Users can press the “b” logo to invoke a function, which can be customised on the iPhone. 

Beats Fit Pro is claimed to offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, whereas the charging case offers an additional 21 hours of juice.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Beats
first published: Nov 2, 2021 10:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.