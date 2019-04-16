App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 03:08 PM IST

Beating the odds: Bajaj Qute to make India debut on April 18

The Qute can run on either petrol or CNG, but never both

India's first quadricycle, the Bajaj Qute, made its debut back in 2012 and has been selling in the international markets for a while now. But in India, Bajaj Auto had quite a battle getting the 'car' approved. In 2018, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways finally gave its approval for the creation of the new quadricycle class of vehicles and the company is all set to rollout Qute domestically.

The launch date is set for April 18 and will be available for both commercial as well as personal use. Powered by a 216cc single-cylinder engine, the Qute gets two mono-fuel versions. This basically means running on either petrol or CNG, but never both.

The petrol variant is capable of putting out around 13 bhp of maximum power and 18.9 Nm of peak torque, while the CNG produces just over 10 bhp and 16 Nm. Both engine are mated to a five-speed sequential gearbox.

As a people mover, Bajaj Auto is hoping it will replace the auto rickshaw as it provides much better weather protection and safety, while still being easy to manoeuvre through traffic and not very smooth village roads.

However, prices may probably deter from sales. With a price tag of Rs 2.64 lakh for petrol and Rs 2.84 lakh for the CNG variant, it is fairly expensive compared to the rickshaw.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 02:18 pm

