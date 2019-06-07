App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BattRE e-scooter launched at a price of Rs 63,555

The scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC motor which gives it a top speed of 25kmph.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Indian startup BattRE officially launched its newest electric scooter which is named after the company itself. The Jaipur-based company has equipped the e-scooter with a lot of techs to bring it at par with the ongoing competition.

The BattRE, as it is called, has a full LED light setup including a headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators. It also gets a digital LCD instrument console, USB charger, keyless entry, Anti-theft alarm, disc lock and even supports reverse assist technology.

It has certain distinguishing features such as its apron-mounted round headlamp, a flyscreen covering the LCD display, motorcycle-like handlebars, an ergonomically designed grab rail and integrated turn indicators in the tail lamp.

Close

The scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC motor which gives it a top speed of 25 km/h. It has a range of 90 km due to a 48V 30Ah lithium-ion battery, weighing 12 kg. That, coupled with all accessories, gives the BattRE a kerb weight of just 74 kg. This makes it one of the lightest electric scooters in India.

The scooter can be fully charged in four hours, while the Li-ion battery has a life of 2000 charging cycles. The battery is stated to last for seven years, depending on the usage. The scooter has been launched nationwide for a price of Rs 63,555.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #Auto #BattRE #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.