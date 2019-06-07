BattRE e-scooter launched at a price of Rs 63,555

Indian startup BattRE officially launched its newest electric scooter which is named after the company itself. The Jaipur-based company has equipped the e-scooter with a lot of techs to bring it at par with the ongoing competition.

The BattRE, as it is called, has a full LED light setup including a headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators. It also gets a digital LCD instrument console, USB charger, keyless entry, Anti-theft alarm, disc lock and even supports reverse assist technology.

It has certain distinguishing features such as its apron-mounted round headlamp, a flyscreen covering the LCD display, motorcycle-like handlebars, an ergonomically designed grab rail and integrated turn indicators in the tail lamp.

The scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC motor which gives it a top speed of 25 km/h. It has a range of 90 km due to a 48V 30Ah lithium-ion battery, weighing 12 kg. That, coupled with all accessories, gives the BattRE a kerb weight of just 74 kg. This makes it one of the lightest electric scooters in India.

The scooter can be fully charged in four hours, while the Li-ion battery has a life of 2000 charging cycles. The battery is stated to last for seven years, depending on the usage. The scooter has been launched nationwide for a price of Rs 63,555.