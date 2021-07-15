Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 announced with Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool

Krafton recently announced Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. The company has also set up a dedicated tab for the event on the BGMI website. This is also the first e-sports tournament hosted by Krafton since the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 2.

Registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 are open to all Indian residents and will commence on July 19. The event will take place over a period of three months and will be split into five stages – In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Grand Finals.

The In-Game Qualifiers will take place from August 2 and will continue through August 8. The Online Qualifiers will start on August 17 and go on till September 12. The Quarter-Final stages will be held between September 16 and September 26. The Semi-Finals will take place from September 30 and continue till October 3. Lastly, the Grand Finals will start on October 7 and end on October 10.

The Rs 1,00,00,000 prize pool will be split into multiple prizes between the top 16 teams. The team to take the first spot will receive Rs 50,00,000, while second and third-place finishers will get Rs 25,00,000 and Rs 10,00,000, respectively. Apart from the 16 best teams, other prizes will also be given to individuals and teams for specific achievements.