Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20: New weapons, HyperLines, Royale Pass details revealed

There is no official word on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app. Android smartphone users can download the game from the Google Play Store to play the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 kicks off on Jill 14. Ahead of the new season, the developers have released a new patch that includes some new upgrades and features coming to the PUBG Mobile alternative in India.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India update brings with it a new weapon called MG3. It uses a 7.62mm magazine with 75 bullets in each mag. The new weapon replaced the M249 in the supply crates. Players can still find M249 as a field drop weapon across all Classic maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The new MG3 weapon in Battlegrounds Mobile India supports up to 6x scope. However, it does support single-shot or any attachments. Its reload time is also longer while offering continuous firepower.

Players will also see a new season ranking in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Each season will last for a month and three seasons combined will form a cycle. The Royale Pass missions will last for each season as well. Krafton is also introducing a new ranking called Ace Master, which will be between Ace and Conqueror.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 also brings a new Mission Ignition mode. The new mode includes six regions from Erangel, including Sosnovka Security Centre, Energy Centre, Logistic Centre, Georgopol, Tech Centre, Transit Centre, etc. This new mode also includes HyperLines, which is a levitational line for trans-island travel across the map that runs on pre-set routes at specific times.