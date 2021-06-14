Battlegrounds Mobile India release date teased again; PUBG Mobile maker could make an official announcement soon

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is imminent. Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, has dropped a new teaser, which hints at the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to the cryptic post, the PUBG Mobile India alternative might release in India on June 18.



Thinking about the perfect landing, playing with your squad, finding the best loot?

The Battlegrounds is going to be filled with so many exciting moments and much more.

The time is getting closer than you think!#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/hBjbh67Sn7

— BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@PUBG_Mobile_IN) June 12, 2021

Krafton’s latest Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser post shows the character rebuilt as The Thinker statue. Game nerds on the internet cracked the teaser post and revealed that the statue was built in 1880. It is speculated that Krafton has hinted at the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date via this post. A Twitter user believes that the release date is set for June 18.

Krafton has not officially confirmed the launch date yet. The company has been dropping several teasers that hint at the Battlegrounds Mobile India June 18 launch date. This falls in line with several rumours, which suggested that the game will release in India on June 18.

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country. Krafton recently announced that the game recorded over 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks. The pre-registration process is still live for those who are interested.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country. The Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is also in the works, according to a recent report.