MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date teased again; PUBG Mobile maker could make an official announcement soon

Krafton’s latest Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser post shows the character rebuilt as The Thinker statue.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.


Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is imminent. Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, has dropped a new teaser, which hints at the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to the cryptic post, the PUBG Mobile India alternative might release in India on June 18.

Krafton’s latest Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser post shows the character rebuilt as The Thinker statue. Game nerds on the internet cracked the teaser post and revealed that the statue was built in 1880. It is speculated that Krafton has hinted at the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date via this post. A Twitter user believes that the release date is set for June 18.

Krafton has not officially confirmed the launch date yet. The company has been dropping several teasers that hint at the Battlegrounds Mobile India June 18 launch date. This falls in line with several rumours, which suggested that the game will release in India on June 18.  

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country. Krafton recently announced that the game recorded over 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks. The pre-registration process is still live for those who are interested. 

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country. The Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is also in the works, according to a recent report.  

Close

Related stories

Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. These include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India. Ahead of the release, the company has announced a set of restrictions for those under 18 years of age. As per the privacy page on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website, users below 18 years of age will need parental consent before playing the game. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Battlegrounds Mobile India #PUBG Mobile
first published: Jun 14, 2021 09:01 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.