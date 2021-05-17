Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations: Key details to know before you sign up

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations start on May 18 in India. Krafton, the developers, launched PUBG Mobile India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game will release later this year. Ahead of its release, Android smartphone users can pre-register on the Google Play Store. Here is everything you need to know about the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration: Where to sign up

Interested users can sign up for the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on May 18. The game will be available on Google Play Store for Android smartphone users for the time being.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to pre-register?

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link will go live on May 18. Users can hit the “pre-register” button on the app’s Google Play Store listing. The exact time at which the pre-registration starts is currently unknown. Keep an eye on the Play Store at midnight to be among the first to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to sign-up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on iPhone?

The pre-registration is only available for Android users for the time being. Krafton has not yet made any official announcement for pre-registrations for Apple iPhone users. The game is likely to be available for download once it releases.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration: Why should you pre-register?

Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. The company has not shared any details of what kind of rewards players would get. We can expect it to include a welcome kit, which would include some in-app skins, weapons, character avatars, etc.

Krafton further confirmed that only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date