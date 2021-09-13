MARKET NEWS

Battlefield Mobile beta arriving soon on Android

You can try out Battlefield Mobile beta on Android later this fall. Testing slots will be limited and by invitation only.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
The beta will be limited at launch

Battlefield Mobile isn't due for full launch till next year but publisher Electronic Arts (EA) will be hosting a beta for the game this fall on Android. The title has already begun testing with a limited set of players in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The official community page for the game says that once the company is ready to expand the scope of the tests, it will gradually begin rolling out the beta in more regions. Once it's available in a region, you will be able to pre-register for the beta on the Google Play Store. Testing slots will be limited and by invitation only. All progress will also be wiped from EA servers once the testing phase is over.

EA says the game is optimised to run on devices with Android 7.0 and higher but they also clarified that "mobile devices supported by this test do not represent the final launch version, and will support more models in the future."

During the beta, only the Grand Bazaar map and the classic Battlefield mode - Conquest, will be available to play and, "Additional details on available content will be made closer to the game’s launch."

EA has also made it clear that the game is "Free-to-Play," and will be monetized using cosmetics, Battle Passes and "unlockables unique to this mobile game."

Battlefield Mobile is in development at Industrial Toys, a studio founded by Alex Seropian, one of the co-founder's of Bungie who are known for the Halo franchise. DICE, the studio behind all Battlefield games on console's and PCs will also collaborate in the project and will offer insights into making this as authentic an experience as possible.
Tags: #Android #Battlefield Mobile #Google Play
first published: Sep 13, 2021 11:58 am

