Battlefield 2042 release date postponed to November

The release has been pushed back by a month

Electronic Arts (EA) and DICE have announced a delay for the upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042. Originally scheduled for October 22 this year, the game has now been pushed back to November.

“Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch,” Oskar Gabrielson, DICE Studio General Manager, said in a press release.

“With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players,” Gabrielson added.

Gabrielson acknowledged the enthusiasm gamer's have shown for the title so far and said the studio would announce plans for its Open Beta later this month.

A lot of games and films have struggled with the COVID lockdowns with big titles like Sony's Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok already being pushed into next year.

Rockstar's Next Gen remaster of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V and GTA Online were also pushed to March 2022. There were also rumours that the next instalment in the GTA franchise has slipped to 2025 due to COVID concerns.

King of Fighters XV, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Digimon Survive and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection are some of the other games that have also seen delays to 2022 during this period.