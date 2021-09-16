MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Battlefield 2042 release date postponed to November

The launch has been delayed by a month due to COVID

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
The release has been pushed back by a month

The release has been pushed back by a month

Electronic Arts (EA) and DICE have announced a delay for the upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042. Originally scheduled for October 22 this year, the game has now been pushed back to November.

“Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teamsGiven the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch,” Oskar Gabrielson, DICE Studio General Manager, said in a press release.

“With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players,” Gabrielson added.

Gabrielson acknowledged the enthusiasm gamer's have shown for the title so far and said the studio would announce plans for its Open Beta later this month.

A lot of games and films have struggled with the COVID lockdowns with big titles like Sony's Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok already being pushed into next year.

Close

Related stories

Rockstar's Next Gen remaster of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V and GTA Online were also pushed to March 2022. There were also rumours that the next instalment in the GTA franchise has slipped to 2025 due to COVID concerns.

King of Fighters XV, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Digimon Survive and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection are some of the other games that have also seen delays to 2022 during this period.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Battlefield 2042 #DICE #Electronic Arts
first published: Sep 16, 2021 03:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.