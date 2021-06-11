Battlefield 2042: Battlefield V successor has a map based in India's shipping graveyard

Battlefield 2042 release is set for later this year. Electronic Arts (EA) has dropped a new trailer, giving gamers a glimpse of some of the new features. The official website also reveals details about the Battlefield 2042 maps, one of which is based in India.

Battlefield 2042 will come with seven different maps. One of the maps named Discarded is set in a town named Alang. The census town in Bhavnagar district is popularly known as the world’s latest ship graveyard. The world’s longest ship, Seawise Giant, was dismantled here in 2009.

The official website includes a screenshot that suggests a similar theme for the map. “Along a strategic section of India's west coast, colossal ships stranded on the beach are being stripped for parts. Fight among the hulls of these behemoths while adapting to deadly storms,” the description on the website reads. Other maps listed on the website include Orbital, Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Breakaway, and Renewal.

The game will release later this year across consoles and PC. The exact release date remains unknown at the moment. It will have free and paid seasonal battle passes. EA is also working on a mobile version of the game to take on the likes of PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty and the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India.