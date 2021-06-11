MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Battlefield 2042: Battlefield V successor has a map based in India's shipping graveyard

One of the maps named Discarded is set in a town named Alang, also known as the world’s latest ship graveyard.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Battlefield 2042 release is set for later this year. Electronic Arts (EA) has dropped a new trailer, giving gamers a glimpse of some of the new features. The official website also reveals details about the Battlefield 2042 maps, one of which is based in India.

Battlefield 2042 will come with seven different maps. One of the maps named Discarded is set in a town named Alang. The census town in Bhavnagar district is popularly known as the world’s latest ship graveyard. The world’s longest ship, Seawise Giant, was dismantled here in 2009.

The official website includes a screenshot that suggests a similar theme for the map. “Along a strategic section of India's west coast, colossal ships stranded on the beach are being stripped for parts. Fight among the hulls of these behemoths while adapting to deadly storms,” the description on the website reads. Other maps listed on the website include Orbital, Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Breakaway, and Renewal.

The game will release later this year across consoles and PC. The exact release date remains unknown at the moment. It will have free and paid seasonal battle passes. EA is also working on a mobile version of the game to take on the likes of PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty and the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Battlefield 2042
first published: Jun 11, 2021 09:16 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey