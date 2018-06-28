Battle of the smartphones: Which is the best notch-less monster?

Even though Lenovo did not live up to the hype it created around Z5 being a notch-less phone, there are enough phones out there which feature the notch-less screen design, almost all of them from Chinese manufacturers.

We will compare three among them—Vivo Nex S, Oppo Find X, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S—and try to find out which fits everyone's bill by the standards of 2018.

Vivo Nex S

The Vivo Nex S is a 6.59-inch screen size wonder from the Chinese phonemaker was released recently. With Super AMOLED display at a resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels, the display has 91.24% screen share. The screen also has a fingerprint reader.

Under its hood, the phone packs Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor which is one of the fastest from Qualcomm, 128/256 GB internal memory, 8 GB RAM.

In the optics department, the phone has a dual camera setup in the rear with 12 MP + 5 MP lenses. A dual LED flash at the rear also gives company to them. On the front, the phone has an 8 MP snapper.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It comes with Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is set to be launched on July 19 in India. The price is expected to be around Rs 40,000.

Oppo Find X

Similar to its sister brand Vivo (Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus are owned by the same company), Oppo is going to launch its notch-less phone in July, seven days ahead of Nex S launch.

The phone features front and back glass body, just like Vivo Nex S. The Oppo Find X revels with 6.42-inch notch-less screen with a display resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%.

The smartphone’s motherboard is embedded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 256 GB internal memory and 8 GB RAM.

Till now, it doesn’t make it easy to choose between Nex S and Find X. However, if you are camera fanatic, Oppo might suit you better. With dual setup of 16 MP + 20 MP with dual-LED flash at the rear and a 25 MP secondary camera.

The phone, in another difference, has used Face ID instead of in-screen touch sensor for unlocking the phone. Oppo Find X packs 3730 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Going by the European launch, the phone is priced at 999 euros (~ Rs 78,000). However, given the stiff competition in India in the category, the price may be around its competitors.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

One of the front-runners to jump into the notch-less segment, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S smartphone was launched in March. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels.

Under the hood, it packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Besides that, it has three configurations to choose from. It is available in both 256 GB internal memory and 8 GB RAM or 64/128 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM.

Perhaps, the segment standard now, the rear of the phone sports 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera setup with dual-LED flash. The front of the phone has a customary 5 MP snapper.

Powered by 3400 mAh battery, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock.

It is available in India priced at around Rs 36,000. However, the phone is not officially released in India, it is available from unofficial channels.

Among the three, Xiaomi's device lags only in the camera department, otherwise, it is hard to pick one.

Vivo Nex S is promising if you're looking for everything that a 2018 phone should have. If you prefer the phone to last longer then you may opt for the Nex S that has a humongous 4000 mah battery - fits the bill for a notch-less, all screen phone. Certainly fits the bill for a 6.59-inch screen.

Comparatively, with a 6.42-inch screen, Oppo Find X isn't also badly placed. In fact, it wins brownie points on the camera front and on rest of the specs. But with a 3730 mah battery it falls slightly short in comparison with Nex S.

If you're looking at the price point then it's Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S that perhaps the winner as of now with a Rs 36,000 price tag if you can give up some of specs.

Oppo Find X's price is a mystery as of now but if the company prices it competitively and lesser than Rs 40,000 then it may emerge as the winner.