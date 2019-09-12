Barracuda’s new release automates and secures enterprise migrations to public cloud

Barracuda Networks, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced Release 8 of Barracuda CloudGen Firewall.

The new functionality helps streamline SD-WAN management, optimize cloud connectivity, and automate scalable protection across multi-cloud deployments.

Going through digital transformation, today's organizations are moving to distributed work, cloud infrastructure and agile development.

According to Gartner, "Customer demands for simplicity, scalability, flexibility, low latency and pervasive security force convergence of the WAN edge and network security markets, creating the secure access service edge (SASE), with a predominantly cloud-based, as-a-service delivery model."

With Release 8 of the CloudGen Firewall, Barracuda has added a range of automation capabilities to streamline deployment and provide visibility and control for successful implementations.

"SD-WAN management can be complicated. Many SD-WAN products require days to deploy and can introduce vulnerabilities if not correctly configured," said Klaus Gheri, VP of Network Security at Barracuda.