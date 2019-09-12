App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barracuda’s new release automates and secures enterprise migrations to public cloud

The new functionality will help optimize cloud connectivity and automate scalable protection across multi-cloud deployments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Barracuda Networks, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced Release 8 of Barracuda CloudGen Firewall.

The new functionality helps streamline SD-WAN management, optimize cloud connectivity, and automate scalable protection across multi-cloud deployments.

Going through digital transformation, today's organizations are moving to distributed work, cloud infrastructure and agile development.

According to Gartner, "Customer demands for simplicity, scalability, flexibility, low latency and pervasive security force convergence of the WAN edge and network security markets, creating the secure access service edge (SASE), with a predominantly cloud-based, as-a-service delivery model." 

With Release 8 of the CloudGen Firewall, Barracuda has added a range of automation capabilities to streamline deployment and provide visibility and control for successful implementations.

"SD-WAN management can be complicated. Many SD-WAN products require days to deploy and can introduce vulnerabilities if not correctly configured," said Klaus Gheri, VP of Network Security at Barracuda.

"Barracuda CloudGen Firewall provides an all-in-one SD-WAN solution that's integrated with public cloud infrastructure, providing organizations with the security and connectivity they need with automation that will make their lives easier," added Gheri.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #BFSITech #cloud security

