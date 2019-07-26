App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barracuda study indicates email attacks are having a major impact on businesses

78% of organizations said that the cost of email breaches is increasing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Barracuda, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today released key findings from a report with the title 2019 Email Security Trends. Commissioned by Barracuda, the research surveyed global IT stakeholders to capture their experiences and attitudes about the current state of email security.

The study indicates that while most IT professionals are more confident about their email security systems than they were a year ago, email attacks continue to have a significant impact on businesses. Some of the highlights include:

  • Email attacks are having a direct business impact — and impacting the personal lives of IT security professionals.

  • Phishing and ransomware are top concerns.

  • Breach costs and monetary losses are on the rise.

  • Employees remain a major weak link in an organization’s security defenses.

  • There are growing concerns about insider threats and Office 365.


Based on the success and proliferation of email-based attacks, IT security professionals will need to stay focused on the evolution and escalation of phishing, ransomware, and other threats and improve email security that goes beyond the traditional gateway.The survey includes responses from 660 executives, individual contributors and team managers serving in IT-security roles in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:24 pm

