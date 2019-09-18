Barracuda announces new enhancements to its RMM platform

Barracuda Networks, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced that it has enhanced Managed Workplace, the security-centric remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.

With the launch of Managed Workplace 12, MSPs and solution providers now gain access to new capabilities delivered by Advanced Software Management, a new Operational Accelerator of Managed Workplace.

Advanced Software Management enables service providers to offer expanded patch and software update management for thousands of different software versions from more than a hundred software vendors. Service providers can automatically apply these patches and software updates to devices under management. This helps service providers ensure customers are up-to-date with the latest patches and updates, which enhances their security service offering and helps improve their customers’ security posture, at scale.

MSPs using Managed Workplace can now add Advanced Software Management for single-pane-of-glass experience when performing third-party patch management.

MSPs can also more easily manage their customers’ Intronis Backup processes. By combining advanced software management capabilities with backup monitoring, Barracuda MSP is helping to meet critical needs of service providers: providing multi-layered protection, and creating efficiencies in the way MSPs create and deliver their service offerings, and in how they demonstrate value to their customers.