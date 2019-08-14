App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barracuda acquires bot mitigation technology from InfiSecure

The strategic technology acquisition will strengthen Barracuda’s security portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Barracuda, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced the acquisition of advanced bot detection technology from InfiSecure Technologies. InfiSecure specializes in low-latency detection and mitigation of advanced bots, and adds advanced capabilities to Barracuda's recently announced Advanced Bot Protection which will be available for both the Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service and Web Application Firewall platforms.

As bots evolve and simulate human behaviour more and more closely, bot detection and mitigation strategies must evolve as well. Low-and-slow bots, which request data slowly and rotate IP addresses often, require special fingerprinting techniques to detect. Combining InfiSecure's technology with the Barracuda Global Threat Intelligence Infrastructure's diverse set of behavioural data points, will provide Barracuda WAF powerful capabilities to combat such attacks.

Every application is different, and each offers unique opportunities for bots. A generic bot detection methodology fails to address the specific bots written for different applications. InfiSecure's state-of-the-art machine learning layer provides automatic profiling of each individual application to provide application-specific bot detection and mitigation capabilities and help ensure the highest protection.

"This strategic technology acquisition further strengthens our application security portfolio and our commitment to provide application security to our customers," said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering of Data Protection, Network and Application Security, Barracuda Networks. "InfiSecure perfectly complements our recently released Advanced Bot Protection and will bring next-generation capabilities to our WAF-as-a-Service and Web Application Firewall offerings."

