Banks risk losing $280 Bn in payments revenue by 2025: Accenture report

As much as 15 percent of banks’ global payments revenue, or USD 280 billion, is likely be displaced by the growth of digital payments and competition from non-banks, as payments become more instant, invisible and free, according to a new report from Accenture.

The report found that global payments revenue will likely grow at an annual rate of 5.5 percent, from USD 1.5 trillion in 2019 to more than USD 2 trillion by 2025. Only banks that change their business models to adopt the latest technologies and focus on providing value-added services to customers will capture a share of the USD 500 billion in incremental revenue growth.

“Rather than being at the forefront of the new wave of the booming payments market, banks are feeling the heat from new competition and seeing their margins squeezed,” said Gareth Wilson, Accenture’s global payments lead. “We face an inevitable world of instant, invisible and free payments, which spells trouble for banks that don’t want to be relegated to the plumbing of payments. But it also presents an opportunity to tap into a new business model based on this digital boom.”

The report notes that over the next six years, banks will face further pressure on income from card transactions and fees, with free payments putting 8 percent of payments revenue at risk. In addition, competition from non-banks in invisible payments — where payments are completed in a ‘virtual wallet’ on a mobile app or device — will put 3.9 percent of bank revenues at risk. Card displacement by instant payments, where funds are settled and transferred in real-time and banks make little to no interest, is projected to put an additional 2.7 percent of payment revenues at risk.