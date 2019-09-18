App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks remain reluctant to embrace Open Banking: Capgemini report

Many incumbents are more fearful than optimistic about the pace and direction of change.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Many banks remain reluctant to embrace Open Banking via data sharing, ecosystem partnerships and open platforms, with multiple incumbents, still being cautious of change as global non-cash transactions competition flourishes. Instead, they perceive Open Banking as a potential challenge when it is a necessity for improved customer experience and retention in the long-run according to Capgemini’s World Payments Report 2019, which tracks and analyses non-cash transaction volume, regulatory and industry initiatives, and digital transformation across the global payments market.

The report finds that the transaction volume of non-cash payments is growing rapidly, particularly in developing markets within Asia (32 percent growth) and CEMEA: Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (19 percent growth). It is projected to top 1,046 billion non-cash transactions globally by 2022, which equates to a compounded annual growth rate of 14 percent. Yet in a market defined by innovation, many incumbents are more fearful than optimistic about the pace and direction of change.

In numerous cases, they cite the threat of BigTech challengers alongside only embracing Open Banking to the extent that regulators require, rather than seeing it as an opportunity for offering differentiation, customer retention and market leadership.

Close

Developing markets are leading the growth in the non-cash payment sector, projected to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5 percent between 2017 and 2022. Emerging markets will soon dictate and shape the global payments landscape in terms of innovation, transaction capacity handling, and industry trends.

related news

The payments landscape is growing more complex as new market participants and emerging technologies spur disruption. Also, changing consumer expectations and regulatory demands are forcing banks to evolve their business models for payments, but many remain wary of change.

Although banks are gradually, though too slowly, moving towards a more open, data-led and cloud-based approach, there remains a reluctance to fully embrace Open Banking. 90 percent identified ecosystem-based business models as key to long-term success, yet only 44 percent expressed interest in building and orchestrating an ecosystem of their own.

The shift towards a converged payments ecosystem has partly been driven by regulatory changes focused on standardization and interoperability. These have included a shared digital identity platform, interoperability guidelines, and real-time payments clearing.

Most digital transformation efforts at 60 percent of banks are in response to regulatory compliance. Adoption of APIs beyond what regulation requires has been sluggish: a majority of banks have no plans to implement APIs that expose data in areas including an intra-bank statement (53 percent), conditional payments (53 percent) and branch/ATM location (67 percent). Where banks are not being mandated to share more data, they are generally choosing not to do so. Open API is seen as a regulatory compliance game rather than a growth opportunity.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.