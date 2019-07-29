Banks must act like digital giants before digital giants act like banks: BCG Report

According to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), banking has seen a recovery since the 2008 financial crisis, the industry has entered an era of unprecedented change that will test banks’ adaptiveness for much of the next decade—forcing them to take bold actions that advance digital capabilities and defend their turf.

The report, envisioning a future in which incumbent banks could be disintermediated in key businesses by huge digital players such as Google and Amazon, concludes that most banks, owing to the entrenched nature of day-to-day banking relationships, have kept most of their customers loyal and have not ceded market share to nonbanks. But BCG says that any complacency among traditional banks could lead to severe setbacks.

“Banking revenue pools are just too big and too attractive for today’s digital giants to ignore forever,” says Monish Kumar, a New York–based BCG senior partner and co-author of the report. “Banking CEOs must set a comprehensive digital transformation in motion to replace the incremental initiatives that are so common today. This will enable banks both to drive disproportionate market share gains against slower competitors and also to defend themselves against the digital giants.”

The report examines banks’ overall recovery since the 2008 financial crisis, as well as the specifics of what banks must do now to position themselves optimally for the future. BCG says that banks need to start acting like digital giants before digital giants act like banks. Successfully achieving this holistic transformation will require coordinated efforts across multiple interlinked elements of the bank as well as mandatory action steps. These imperatives are: drive to scale; digitize end-to-end customer journeys; leverage big data, analytics, and AI; pursue partnerships to increase capabilities and scale; adopt new ways of working; attract and retain digital talent; simplify technology and data infrastructure; and enhance cybersecurity resilience.