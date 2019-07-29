Banks must act like digital giants before digital giants act like banks: BCG Report

The report adds that any complacency among traditional banks could lead to severe setbacks.
According to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), banking has seen a recovery since the 2008 financial crisis, the industry has entered an era of unprecedented change that will test banks’ adaptiveness for much of the next decade—forcing them to take bold actions that advance digital capabilities and defend their turf.
The report, envisioning a future in which incumbent banks could be disintermediated in key businesses by huge digital players such as Google and Amazon, concludes that most banks, owing to the entrenched nature of day-to-day banking relationships, have kept most of their customers loyal and have not ceded market share to nonbanks. But BCG says that any complacency among traditional banks could lead to severe setbacks.
“Banking revenue pools are just too big and too attractive for today’s digital giants to ignore forever,” says Monish Kumar, a New York–based BCG senior partner and co-author of the report. “Banking CEOs must set a comprehensive digital transformation in motion to replace the incremental initiatives that are so common today. This will enable banks both to drive disproportionate market share gains against slower competitors and also to defend themselves against the digital giants.”