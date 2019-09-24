Banking on cloud telephony

Communication models have pivoted rapidly in the finance domain – from letters to emails and text messaging. Nonetheless, a quick look at any marketing collateral shows that despite the advent of electronic communication, companies still believe in telephony as a part of their business communication cycle.

The advent of technology and smartphones has made it easy to push out information to customers. However, personal connect and personalized customer experience is possible only with an advanced telephonic solution, like cloud telephony.

Cloud telephony allows BFSI companies to have scalable and reliable access to unified business communication without the burden of setting up infrastructure or additional CAPEX. Despite this, many organizations are reluctant to upgrade their communication system thinking it to be cost prohibitive or due to ignorance on how it can boost their productivity while stimulating personalized customer experience.

According to Shivakumar Ganesan (Shivku), CEO of Exotel Techcom, customer experience is a major differentiation factor for BFSI companies of all sizes. “Traditionally, they work with legacy communication systems. However, these need to integrate seamlessly across the tech layer in an organization and cater to future requirements. Traditional systems are unable to provide the functionality or the flexibility that a modern BFSI institution expects from their telephony systems.”

Cloud telephony can solve process level challenges in the customer journey. This is why BFSI companies are looking beyond IVR and SMS reminders and working with communication companies to co-create processes. “Shorter time-to-implement ensures real-time adoption and results are visible starting from day one. This is significant for customer-facing teams working to improve customer experience,” Shivku added.

A GRADUAL SHIFT

Globally, over a third of BFSI businesses have moved towards cloud telephony platform for better customer experience, data security and to meet regulatory compliance. While this technology’s adoption is on the rise in India, more awareness is needed on how it can benefit the sector. Not many know that while traditional PBX system fulfils primary communication goals, the higher stake of failing and maintenance makes it vulnerable, thereby limiting the availability of resources. A hosted cloud-based solution ensures 99.96% thorough connectivity comparatively with minimum set up cost.

Exotel recently conducted a survey with IT heads of over 40 BFSI Indian organizations to understand the gaps in the adoption. Some top misconceptions about cloud telephony that came up during the survey revolve around technology’s security and how it can aid the industry outside of call center operations.

Interestingly, while cloud telephony can help massively improve the customer experience in a call center, it can be useful in other areas. Automated reminders, tracking and managing conversations that happen outside the call center, including those with field agents and relationship managers are some valuable implementations.