App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank Hapoalim adopts software for measuring counterparty credit risk

The solution identifies the degree of systemic concentration based on counterparty risk and credit exposure analysis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel’s largest banks has selected Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX solution for Risk Management, specifically using the software for managing its credit risk profile.

The bank will now utilize Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX software for Measuring Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR). This is a revised rule under Basel III Standardized Approach, applied to calculate the exposure at default of derivatives, meaning banks need to consider how to integrate the standard into their overall regulatory approach.

OneSumX Credit Risk calculates credit valuation adjustment (CVA), debt valuation adjustment (DVA) and funding valuation adjustment (FVA), enabling exploration of the correlation between credit, market and behavioural risk in an integrated approach. The solution identifies and estimates the degree of systemic concentration based on counterparty risk and credit exposure analysis and enables compliance with regulatory requirements such as Basel II/III.

Close
“Bank Hapoalim is now successfully using a wide variety of features available in Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX Credit Risk solution,” commented Uri Yanir, Senior Vice President and Head of Basel II/III Implementation at Bank Hapoalim. “Indeed, the software is now our main tool for calculating capital ratios.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.