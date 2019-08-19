Bank Hapoalim adopts software for measuring counterparty credit risk

Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel’s largest banks has selected Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX solution for Risk Management, specifically using the software for managing its credit risk profile.

The bank will now utilize Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX software for Measuring Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR). This is a revised rule under Basel III Standardized Approach, applied to calculate the exposure at default of derivatives, meaning banks need to consider how to integrate the standard into their overall regulatory approach.

OneSumX Credit Risk calculates credit valuation adjustment (CVA), debt valuation adjustment (DVA) and funding valuation adjustment (FVA), enabling exploration of the correlation between credit, market and behavioural risk in an integrated approach. The solution identifies and estimates the degree of systemic concentration based on counterparty risk and credit exposure analysis and enables compliance with regulatory requirements such as Basel II/III.