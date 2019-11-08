Bangalore to host India's largest Blockchain Developer Conference

Genesis DevCon, India's largest Blockchain Developer Conference will be held on Nov 24- 25, 2019 at NSSC, IISc, Bangalore, to commemorate the concluding chapter of the Genesis developer program. Hosted by IBC Media - growth and advisory firm for emerging technology companies, Genesis DevCon aims to create a learning environment for budding Blockchain developers, by bringing the best speakers from industry, community and academia under one roof. The event will also see the launch of the Aeternity Global Starfleet programme, a corporate Blockchain accelerator program as well as the announcement of the winners of the Genesis developer program.

Identifying the lack of a rich pool of Blockchain developers in India, the Genesis Developers program has been working aggressively for the last 8 months to create a vibrant Blockchain developer community in India. Concluding the program, Genesis DevCon will host some of the biggest leaders in the Blockchain space including Yanislav Malahov, founder of Aeternity, also known as the Godfather of Etherereum, Dilip Krishnaswamy, Vice President - New Technology Initiatives, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Loi Luu, CEO/Co-founder, KyberNetwork, Manish Bhatia, CTO, Amazon India, Avinash Pitti, CTO, Nucleus Vision, Sanjeev Narsipur, Managing Director-Blockchain, Accenture among many others.