Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj unveils 2019 Dominar 400 with a more powerful engine, USD forks

To start off with, the Dominar receives dual-channel ABS as standard and not optional as with the outgoing model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Bajaj has just unveiled the latest iteration of the Dominar 400 with a fair amount of changes to the bike, both in terms of mechanicals as well as electronics.

To start off with, the Dominar receives dual-channel ABS as standard and not optional as with the outgoing model. The bike receives a new 373.2cc DOHC engine capable of producing 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of peak torque. This is a whole 5 PS more than the outgoing 35 PS engine and while torque remains the same, it comes in at 7,000 rpm compared to the older 6,500 rpm.

Suspension receives changes too, with the front conventional telescopic fork being swapped out for better upside down forks. This will improve riding dynamics considerably. The exhaust end-can has also been updated to a new twin-exhaust setup.

The overall look of the bike hasn’t changed though but tech updates have been made. The instrument cluster has been updated and while it is the same dual unit, both feature more information on the screens.

All the new tech does add 2 kgs to the bike's weight resulting in a kerb weight of 184 kg. The new Dominar is also available in a new bright green colour scheme that Bajaj calls Auroral Green.

Prices have not been announced yet, but there is an expectation of a Rs 15,000-20,000 price hike. However, the Dominar 400 will still be cheaper than most of its 300-400cc rivals including the 390 Duke, Apache RR 310 and the BMW G 310 R.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Dominar 400 #Technology

