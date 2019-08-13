App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon launched: Equipped with class leading features

The Pulsar 125 Neon is decked with graphics and Neon accents, to appeal to a younger audience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Days after speculations were rife of Bajaj launching its smallest capacity motorcycle yet, the Indian automobile manufacturing company has officially launched the Pulsar 125 Neon. It replaces the erstwhile Pulsar 135 LS and is equipped with class-leading features.

Bajaj Auto has equipped the Pulsar 125 Neon with a 125cc DTS-I engine which makes 12 PS of maximum power and 11 Nm of peak torque. This gives it a considerable headstart in its segment. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with a primary kick. This enables the rider to start the bike in any gear by depressing the clutch. It also has a counter-balancer as a class-leading feature, which reduces the engine vibrations even at its top speed.

The Pulsar 125 Neon is decked with Neon accents to appeal to a younger audience. It comes with colour co-ordinated Pulsar logo and grabrail, 3D variant logo on the rear cowl and neon coloured streak on black alloys to complete the look on the motorcycle.

The Pulsar 125 is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers in the rear. It has 80/100 section tire in the front and 100/90 at the back. Drum brakes on both the wheels are offered as standard although a disc brake at the front can be opted for.

Bajaj is offering the Pulsar 125 Neon in three colours: Neon Blue (on Matte Black body), Solar Red and Platinum Silver. Mr Sarang Kanade, the President of Bajaj Auto said, “We are excited to bring out the Pulsar in the 125cc variant. The new Pulsar 125 Neon will open up a new segment targeting the premium commuters who have always wanted to buy a sporty motorcycle with outstanding performance, style, and thrill at an amazing price point.”

The Pulsar 125 Neon is available at a price of Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake version and Rs 66,618 for disc brake version across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Pulsar 125 Neon #Technology #trends

