Bajaj Platina 100 KS launched in India at Rs 40,500

Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 100 KS in India at Rs 40,500, which comes with a Combined Braking System (CBS) as per the new safety norms.

The Platina 100 KS (kick start) is cheaper by Rs 7,000 when compared to the electric start variant and is now the new entry-level motorcycle in the Platina line-up. The bike, however, still continues to use a 130 mm drum brake in the front and a 110 mm drum in the back.

The powerplant too remains the same with a 102cc motor producing 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Suspension is handled by a conventional telescopic front fork and a spring-in-spring set-up at the back.

The bike also continues to feature the 'ComforTec' technology, which includes longer suspension, rubber footpegs and spring soft seat for better ride quality. Colour choices include a black and a red paint scheme with silver decals.

Commenting on the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President of its Motorcycle Business, said, "Platina is known for delivering supreme comfort along with great mileage to commuters. With the introduction of the Platina 100KS, we are now able to offer great value at an unbeatable price point."

The Bajaj Platina 100 KS is available at all Bajaj Auto dealerships.