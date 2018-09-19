App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Dominar to get upside down forks like Duke 390; may launch before Diwali

In terms of mechanicals, the Dominar will receive the same engine as the before albeit probably refined for BSVI norms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Back in 2016 when Bajaj launched the Dominar, it expected to take on the heavyweight in the segment, Royal Enfield. But with sales averaging 2,000 units a month, it barely managed to hurt Royal Enfield's sales volumes.

Now, Bajaj is set to launch an all-new variant of the Dominar, spy pics of which have emerged on Rushlane.

The most prominent of changes in the Dominar test mule are the beefier upside down forks just like the ones on the KTM Duke 390. Another change is to the exhaust which is now a twin canister and a new digital instrument cluster which probably shows more information.

In terms of mechanicals, the Dominar will receive the same engine as the before albeit probably refined for BSVI norms. It gets KTM's 373cc single cylinder that produces 35 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike is also expected to get other upgrades from the Duke 390 like ride-by-wire, an updated slipper clutch and the DOHC system. The addition of these features will definitely enhance the Dominar's sports capabilities.

The Bajaj Dominar is expected to launch just before Diwali and could be priced about Rs 15,000-20,000 higher than the current ABS variant bringing the cost up to Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 07:38 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Dominar #Technology

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.