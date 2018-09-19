Bajaj Dominar to get upside down forks like Duke 390; may launch before Diwali

Back in 2016 when Bajaj launched the Dominar, it expected to take on the heavyweight in the segment, Royal Enfield. But with sales averaging 2,000 units a month, it barely managed to hurt Royal Enfield's sales volumes.

Now, Bajaj is set to launch an all-new variant of the Dominar, spy pics of which have emerged on Rushlane.

The most prominent of changes in the Dominar test mule are the beefier upside down forks just like the ones on the KTM Duke 390. Another change is to the exhaust which is now a twin canister and a new digital instrument cluster which probably shows more information.

In terms of mechanicals, the Dominar will receive the same engine as the before albeit probably refined for BSVI norms. It gets KTM's 373cc single cylinder that produces 35 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike is also expected to get other upgrades from the Duke 390 like ride-by-wire, an updated slipper clutch and the DOHC system. The addition of these features will definitely enhance the Dominar's sports capabilities.

The Bajaj Dominar is expected to launch just before Diwali and could be priced about Rs 15,000-20,000 higher than the current ABS variant bringing the cost up to Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).