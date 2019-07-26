Bajaj CT110 launched at a starting price of Rs 37,997

After making the CT110 available at selected dealerships in India, Bajaj has officially launched the motorcycle countrywide. The motorcycle is available in two variants and can be purchased from any authorized Bajaj dealer in the country.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it is speculated that the motorcycle has been launched as a future replacement for the Platina 110. Bajaj has added the CT110 to the CT lineup to offer more power at a reasonable price.

The CT110 is equipped with a 115cc DTSi engine which makes 8.6 PS of maximum power and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. It also gets a single seat with thick padding for rider comfort, as well as rubber tank pads for additional grip.

Bajaj has equipped the motorcycle with 17-inch alloys shod with semi-knobby tires. It gets drum brakes on both ends, though the upper trim gets a disc brake in the front as well as a 10.5-litre fuel tank. It has a kerb weight 116 kg and a power to weight ratio 74.1 PS/Ton.

The motorcycle is available with a kick-start or an electric start, with a price tag of Rs 37,997 and Rs 44,480 respectively. (Both prices ex-showroom).