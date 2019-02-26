Bajaj Avenger Street 180 ABS teased: Launch expected soon

Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto is set to update their flagship cruiser with a single-channel ABS unit soon. This is expected to comply with the government mandate of equipping motorcycles with 125cc and above engine with ABS, which is set to be implemented from April 1, 2019.

While it is expected that the Avenger Street 180 will share the ABS unit with the Pulsar NS200, it will also get a price hike of Rs 6,700. This will bring the price of the Avenger Street 180 above the Rs 90,000 mark.

Apart from the addition of ABS, Bajaj is unlikely to make any other changes to the Avenger series. While the 220 line already has ABS, the 180 twins are set to follow suit soon. Once it is launched with ABS, the Avenger Street 180 will be pitted against the likes of Suzuki Intruder 150, which already comes with ABS as standard. It is powered by a 180cc single-cylinder engine which makes 15.5 PS of maximum power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque.

As ABS is to be made compulsory from April 1, the non-ABS version of the bike will be discontinued by the company.