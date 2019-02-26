App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Avenger Street 180 ABS teased: Launch expected soon

Once it is launched with ABS, the Avenger Street 180 will be pitted against the likes of Suzuki Intruder 150, which already comes with ABS as standard.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto is set to update their flagship cruiser with a single-channel ABS unit soon. This is expected to comply with the government mandate of equipping motorcycles with 125cc and above engine with ABS, which is set to be implemented from April 1, 2019.

While it is expected that the Avenger Street 180 will share the ABS unit with the Pulsar NS200, it will also get a price hike of Rs 6,700. This will bring the price of the Avenger Street 180 above the Rs 90,000 mark.

Apart from the addition of ABS, Bajaj is unlikely to make any other changes to the Avenger series. While the 220 line already has ABS, the 180 twins are set to follow suit soon. Once it is launched with ABS, the Avenger Street 180 will be pitted against the likes of Suzuki Intruder 150, which already comes with ABS as standard. It is powered by a 180cc single-cylinder engine which makes 15.5 PS of maximum power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque.

As ABS is to be made compulsory from April 1, the non-ABS version of the bike will be discontinued by the company.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Auto #Avenger 180 #Bajaj #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.