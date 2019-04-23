Bajaj Auto drops teaser for the upcoming 2019 KTM 790 Duke

The 790 Duke is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Giving confidence in that idea is the fact that Bajaj has shared a teaser of this street naked bike. Of course, the TVC doesn't reveal much. But, the bike is available internationally, so we know everything about it.

Powering the bike is KTM's brand new, 799cc LC8 liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine churning out 104 PS and 87 Nm of torque. It is mated to 6-speed gearbox along with a quick-shifter for clutch-less gear shifts. The new chassis also uses the engine as a stressed member, and all of it is suspended on 43 mm WP upside-down forks up front and a WP monoshock at the rear. Braking comes via a dual 300-mm disc setup in the front and a 240-mm disc in the back. ABS, too, comes standard with three modes including supermoto mode with only turns off ABS at the rear wheel.

The new bike will come to India via the CKD route. While most components such as the engine and cycle parts will be imported, parts such as the headlamp unit and levers are expected to be sourced locally.

The KTM 790 Duke goes up against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 797 and the Triumph Street Triple. Until any official word of the launch drops, however, expect prices to be in the range of Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh ex-showroom.

Watch the teaser here: