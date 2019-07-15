Bajaj Allianz Life: Consolidating data to serve better

Technology is the backbone behind all the services that Bajaj Allianz Life offers to its customers. The company has made significant investments towards developing analytics and AI capabilities, and in digitizing various channels, while meticulously building a unified backend. “All interactions with our consumers can be tapped into one system that creates a central intelligence repository,” says Goutam Datta, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life.

In this interview, Datta talks about how data is leveraged to service customers in a more impactful manner, the changing role of technology and tech leaders.

Edited excerpts:

Q: How AI has helped Bajaj Allianz Life reach their customer service goals? What role has AI played in your planning?

A: It is our constant endeavor to bring in digital transformation for all our stakeholders, including our sales force, employees, and partners so as to empower them with simple yet effective digital assets that will help them service customers in a more impactful manner. Towards this, Bajaj Allianz Life has deployed AI powered servicing bot across multiple channels, leveraging the best AI engine that can handle customer queries, service requirements and respond to them instantly. The bot BOING is one single agent available across all these customer touch points for meeting their service requirements. Additionally, I believe that, in this evolving regulatory environment, increasing customer expectations, rising costs and digital disruption, it is imperative for the insurance industry to realign their business models to stay relevant and enhance connect with customers, by harnessing analytics and artificial intelligence.

Q: Analytics play a dual role in building applications and collecting a database to sell these applications. How have you leveraged the power of analytics in your company?

A: Bajaj Allianz Life uses analytics in a very significant and unique way. Through analytics, we get 1,000 data points for our prospective customers, through which we ensure the best conversion or business validation. These data points help us reach out to the customers with the highest buying propensity. The data also gives us the ability to pick up cases of early claims well in advance - sometimes even before it is actually logged or reported. With the help of analytics, we can also predict policyholders for whom premium for policy renewal may be doubtful. We can then use this data to reach out to these customers and explain them the benefits of continuing their existing policy to achieve their Life Goals. Each of these cases requires deep analytic assistance to ensure the available bandwidth is utilized in a very judicious way.

Q: How do you manage the market presence for the touch points you have created? What role has technology played in it?

A: We have a huge landscape and a very wide portfolio of customers, and our aim is to service each one of them in the best possible way to help them achieve their goals. For all the services that we extend to our customers, technology is the backbone behind all of it.

Traditionally, customer queries or services were first addressed through a face-to-face interaction, and then were provided with digital services. However, the latest technology provided by Bajaj Allianz Life works seamlessly across all digital channels. All interactions with our consumers can be tapped into one system that creates a central intelligence repository. For instance, the same services provided at a branch is available via a chatbot called BOING, and as an online outlay on a web front i.e. our website. Hence, with a unified backend, it is easy to create interfaces which are relevant and meaningful for the respective touchpoint.

We have an application – INS-tab, a sales enablement app, used by our partners, insurance consultants and the branch service staff when they are visiting our customers for both new business and post-sales services. INS-Tab is used by the Agency channel and the PSF channel in more than 80% of their operations. This tool has improved operational efficiencies to a large extent by saving on the cost and time spent on keying in customer details from a branch. All of this can now happen through INS-tab itself at the time of selling the policy, at the customer’s doorstep. Similarly, other digital tools like i-MANAGE and i-SMART provides required assistance on performance dashboard for sales managers and insurance consultants. Such tools ensure that the whole workforce remains focused and give their best in value creation for the organization as well as for end customer. Hence, all interactions between the company and its stakeholders are now happening on a digital interface, which is where technology becomes the bedrock of everything we do. The technology adoption within the company is picking up and we are ensuring that we continue to leverage these technologies to empower all our stakeholders.

Q: Did you face any challenges in adoption of AI or analytics, in getting here?

A: We have seen that the usage of all available digital assets is only increasing with time. And I’m thrilled that my counterparts in business and operations are trying to find new avenues to make use of these assets. Even for our customers, I have not seen any challenges in adoption of technology, as these services add value to the intended users, and our employees and ICs are available to assist customers, if they face any challenges at all.

Rather, there is an experience or a trust benefit for the customers that gets delivered through each of these digital tools.

Q: So, as head of technology how do you see your role in the growth of the company.

A: Where we are today, for Bajaj Allianz Life, technology and its strategic benefits will play an essential role to create the differentiation across the board. Personally, I believe I am less of technology person and more of business person, considering the involvement of my team and mine in every aspect of business.

We have a clear understanding of business challenges and design solutions that enables them to overcome them efficiently. My role brings with it a huge responsibility, and also provides an opportunity to create strategy on our digital ecosystem, for staying ahead and relevant in the industry and at the same time building a stronger connect with our customers in their journey to achieve their life goals with us.