Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Backup storage provider ExaGrid announces global expansion plans

ExaGrid has strategic partnerships with Veeam Software, HYCU, Zerto, and Nutanix.

ExaGrid, a provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, announced that it is continuing to expand globally to meet demand for its backup storage solution. The company is growing faster than the overall market and continues to grow its market share position.

ExaGrid currently has field sales offices across the United States and Canada and across UK and APAC region.

The company has continued to add global sales teams and now covers over 30 countries worldwide. It’s goal is to cover over 50 countries in 2020. As part of its expansion into more markets, ExaGrid will soon have support staff in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, India, Switzerland and Greece.

“We have been steadily gaining momentum in the market,” said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. “Adding coverage to our field sales and support teams expands our customer base and allows us to break into even more regions. The increase in global demand has encouraged us to form new and strategic distributor and reseller relationships.”

ExaGrid continues to leverage and grow strategic alliance partner relationships with Veeam Software, HYCU, Zerto, and Nutanix. ExaGrid will participate in upcoming alliance partner events including, VeeamON, ZertoCON, Nutanix. NEXT and more.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #BFSITech #Companies #Technology

