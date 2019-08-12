App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AYE Finance raises $10 million from responsAbility

Aye will be utilizing these additional funds to offer business loans to the excluded microenterprise sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After raising $5 million from Zurich based responsAbility Investments AG earlier this year, Aye Finance, an Indian fintech lender, has raised another $ 10 million from the investor. Aye will be utilizing these additional funds to offer business loans to the excluded microenterprise sector to support their growth and enable their inclusion into the formal economy.

Aye raised $ 5 million from responsAbility through NCDs and the balance $ 5 million has been issued from a securitization pool raised by responsAbility, which was arranged by J.P Morgan. Key investors in this transaction include the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the US government agency, providing the initial capital necessary to mobilize the private institutional investment in the deal, and Alecta, the fifth largest occupational pension provider in Europe, and investing in the essential risk capital.

Sanjay Sharma, MD and Founder of Aye Finance, said, “We have found support from Indian and global leaders in our mission of providing inclusive finance to the micro enterprise sector of India, right since our inception in 2014. And even now, when the NBFC sector is going through a liquidity crisis, Aye has remained unaffected. This latest fund raise from responsAbility, which comes within three months after we raised INR 234Cr in Series D equity round, is a validation of the trust the investor community has in our model and in our ability to achieve our mission.”

Jaskirat S. Chadha, Head of Financial Institutions Asia Pacific at responsAbility, said, “Through this transaction we bring global markets a step closer to the impact created by our partner institutions. We are pleased to have partnered with Aye Finance that has successfully built a scalable credit delivery channel aimed at financially excluded borrowers by combining its strong market understanding with technology.”

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 08:14 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

