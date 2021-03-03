English
Axis Bank joins hands with WhatsApp to give customers banking services at any time

Customers will also be able to have their queries answered in real time.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST

Customers with private sector lender Axis Bank will soon be able to access basic banking services via messaging service WhatsApp at any time including holidays, the company said on March 3.

"The service will be available for both customers and non-customers of the bank, it is completely safe, as it works on a secure end-to-end encrypted messaging channel," it said in a statement.

It will also be made available any time including holidays.

According to the lender, this service would allow customers to seek information regarding their account balance, recent transactions, credit card payments, fixed and recurring deposit details.

They will also be able to have their queries answered in real-time.

Apart from basic services, the WhatsApp Banking service can also be used to seek information like nearest branch, ATM or loan centre location.

Customers can also apply for various banking products. It can also be used to block their credit or debit card.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Axis Bank #WhatsApp
first published: Mar 3, 2021 02:42 pm

