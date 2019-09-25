App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AXA XL, Accenture partner to offer cybersecurity services

AXA XL will be able to offer its clients globally additional bespoke services, delivered by Accenture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representational image
AXA XL and Accenture are partnering to offer global cybersecurity services to AXA XL’s underwriters, brokers and clients to strengthen their cyber capabilities to combat and recover from cyberattacks.

AXA XL — AXA’s property & casualty (P&C) and specialty risk division — will tap into Accenture’s cybersecurity capabilities, including Accenture Security’s iDefense threat intelligence team, to help its clients gain a deeper understanding of their cyber risks and to provide them with actionable reports on cyber threats.

AXA XL will be able to offer its clients globally additional bespoke services, delivered by Accenture, that will help them understand and mitigate cyber risks. This will initially be done on an industry basis for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare and financial services industries among others, and will be expanded to cover the P&C industry by early 2020. Accenture will provide post-breach security services for AXA XL clients outside the U.S., including incident management and IT forensics.

“We are very excited to announce this comprehensive security partnership, which is designed to identify and serve the cyber-related needs of our clients,” said Jason Harris, chief executive of AXA XL’s Global P&C Insurance business. “As a leader in the cyber insurance market, AXA XL is committed to being a trusted partner in helping our clients improve their cyber security. It is paramount that we promote improved cybersecurity while also protecting clients from an insurance perspective in a transparent and forward-thinking way.”

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

