AXA XL, Accenture partner to offer cybersecurity services

AXA XL and Accenture are partnering to offer global cybersecurity services to AXA XL’s underwriters, brokers and clients to strengthen their cyber capabilities to combat and recover from cyberattacks.

AXA XL — AXA’s property & casualty (P&C) and specialty risk division — will tap into Accenture’s cybersecurity capabilities, including Accenture Security’s iDefense threat intelligence team, to help its clients gain a deeper understanding of their cyber risks and to provide them with actionable reports on cyber threats.

AXA XL will be able to offer its clients globally additional bespoke services, delivered by Accenture, that will help them understand and mitigate cyber risks. This will initially be done on an industry basis for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare and financial services industries among others, and will be expanded to cover the P&C industry by early 2020. Accenture will provide post-breach security services for AXA XL clients outside the U.S., including incident management and IT forensics.