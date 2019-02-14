AWS expands Edge Capabilities with New Amazon CloudFront and AWS Direct Connect locations in India

Amazon Web Services, an Amazon company, is continuing to invest in India by adding new Edge locations in the country. AWS has added two new Edge locations for Amazon CloudFront and AWS Direct Connect locations, in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

The addition would take the total number of Amazon CloudFront locations in India with 11 Points of Presence across Mumbai (three), New Delhi (three), Chennai (two), Hyderabad (two), and Bengaluru (one). Amazon CloudFront uses a global network of 166 Points of Presence (including 155 Edge Locations and 11 Regional Edge Caches) in 65 cities across 29 countries.

The new Amazon CloudFront locations double Amazon’s content delivery network (CDN) capacity in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) region by enabling more ISP peering, increased processing of viewer requests, and the ability to cache content locally.

The new locations provide low latency and high data transfer rates to AWS customers who will be able to deliver dynamic and static web content to end users, while providing the full suite of benefits of Amazon CloudFront that include deep integration with compute, and security services and features, such as Lambda@Edge, AWS Shield, and AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF).

AWS Direct Connect makes it easy for customers to establish a dedicated network connection from their data centers to AWS Cloud, reducing their network costs, increasing bandwidth throughput, and providing a more consistent network experience when compared to Internet-based connectivity.

Connections are made to a particular Direct Connect location and can run at either 1 or 10 Gbps (billions of bits per second) or through an Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partner to connect at speeds less than 1 Gbps.