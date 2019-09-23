AWS Announces Availability of EC2 G4 Instances for ML workloads

New accelerated computing instances feature NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs
Amazon Web Services announced the general availability of G4 instances, a new GPU-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance designed to help accelerate machine learning inference and graphics-intensive workloads, both of which are computationally demanding tasks that benefit from additional GPU acceleration.
G4 instances provide the industry's most cost-effective machine learning inference for applications, like adding metadata to an image, object detection, recommender systems, automated speech recognition, and language translation. G4 instances also provide a very cost-effective platform for building and running graphics-intensive applications, such as remote graphics workstations, video transcoding, photo-realistic design, and game streaming in the cloud.Customers with machine learning workloads can launch G4 instances using Amazon SageMaker or AWS Deep Learning AMIs, which include machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, TensorRT, MXNet, PyTorch, Caffe2, CNTK, and Chainer. G4 instances will also support Amazon Elastic Inference in the coming weeks, which will allow developers to dramatically reduce the cost of inference by up to 75% by provisioning just the right amount of GPU performance. Customers with graphics and streaming applications can launch G4 instances using Windows, Linux, or AWS Marketplace AMIs from NVIDIA with NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workstation software preinstalled.