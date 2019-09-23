AWS Announces Availability of EC2 G4 Instances for ML workloads

Amazon Web Services announced the general availability of G4 instances, a new GPU-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance designed to help accelerate machine learning inference and graphics-intensive workloads, both of which are computationally demanding tasks that benefit from additional GPU acceleration.

G4 instances provide the industry’s most cost-effective machine learning inference for applications, like adding metadata to an image, object detection, recommender systems, automated speech recognition, and language translation. G4 instances also provide a very cost-effective platform for building and running graphics-intensive applications, such as remote graphics workstations, video transcoding, photo-realistic design, and game streaming in the cloud.