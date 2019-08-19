App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AVIOM Housing Finance raises Rs 60 cr in series B funding

AVIOM intends to provide financial services in the informal urban sector who often face loan rejections due to undocumented incomes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi-based AVIOM India Housing Finance has received Rs 60 crore capital infusion from Gojo & Company, JAPAN, and Capital 4 Development Asia Fund Netherlands in its Series B round of funding. Investment advisory firm Unitus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Aviom India Housing Finance for this. The latest round of funds will take equity in the company to about Rs 86 crore and help AVIOM expand its reach by penetrating into the tier 2&3 cities, thereby strengthening its robust model of serving the informal banking sector. While AVIOM’S current borrowing is Rs 150 crore, the firm intends to raise another 500 crores in debt in the coming year.

AVIOM intends to provide a major fillip to low-income masses in the informal urban sector who often face loan rejections mainly due to undocumented incomes. The funds will enable AVIOM to create an impact at the grass-root level and generate multiple growth opportunities for everyone, especially with a strong focus on women, thereby promoting gender equality.

Kajal Ilmi AVIOM MD & Founder said, “We are happy to partner with Gojo &Company and C4D to further strengthen our unique impact-focused financial services model. AVIOM follows a strong in-house credit assessment model, which serves a dual purpose of empowering women in rural India by creating jobs for them and allowing them to work flexible hours to contribute to the overall economic development.”

Close

Taejun Shin Founder, Gojo & Company said, “AVIOM has been actively addressing a pressing issue for many Indian households who are constantly on the lookout for affordable housing loans, however, somehow fail to secure them. We hope that our equity partnership will significantly contribute to the Aviom’s business expansion and the clients’ life improvements.”

related news

The housing finance company had earlier raised Rs 15 crore in its Series A round of funding from Singapore-based impact-focused venture capital firm Insitor Management. It endeavoured to leverage the same for increasing its branches and expanding operations in tier-2 and 3 towns of the existing states.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

